Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto makes 1st minor league rehab start after over 2 months on injured list

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws against the Texas...

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto throws against the Texas Round Rock Express during a rehab start for the Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Round Rock, Texas. Credit: AP/Eric Gay

By The Associated Press

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto made his first rehab start after more than two months on the injured list, throwing two innings for Triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday night.

The right-hander allowed one hit and one earned run while striking out two and walking none. He also threw 10 pitches in the bullpen, according to Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

“Threw well, came out of it good,” Roberts said in Los Angeles. “Hopefully, we can get him to three innings his next outing and then throw another one in the pen after that and then have a real conversation if it makes sense for him to join us.”

The 26-year-old Japanese pitcher was 6-2 with a 2.92 ERA in 14 games for the Dodgers before getting hurt. He hasn't pitched since June 15 after experiencing tightness in his triceps during a start against Kansas City.

“Overall, I felt good,” Yamamoto said through an interpreter.

He signed a $325 million, 12-year deal with the Dodgers last offseason.

