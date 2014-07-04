Zelous Wheeler drives home run for first career hit

After the Yankees sent down slumping Yangervis Solarte earlier Thursday, his replacement, rookie infielder Zelous Wheeler, proved he deserves a shot at the big-league level.

In just his second career at-bat, Wheeler drove a 3-1 pitch from Phil Hughes over the left-centerfield wall for a solo home run to extend the Yankees' lead to 4-2 in the fifth inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins. It was Wheeler's first hit in his MLB career.

Wheeler, 27, hit .299 with a .367 on-base percentage, seven homers and 31 RBIs in 66 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre before getting called up.

Wheeler followed up with a single in the seventh and came around to score on a Brett Gardner single.

Watch Wheeler's long ball below: