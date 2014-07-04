SportsBaseball

Zelous Wheeler drives home run for first career hit

Yankees' Zelous Wheeler celebrates in the dugout after his solo...

Yankees' Zelous Wheeler celebrates in the dugout after his solo home run in his major league debut off Minnesota Twins pitcher Phil Hughes in the fifth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, July 3, 2014, in Minneapolis. Credit: AP / Jim Mone

By Casey Musarra

After the Yankees sent down slumping Yangervis Solarte earlier Thursday, his replacement, rookie infielder Zelous Wheeler, proved he deserves a shot at the big-league level.

In just his second career at-bat, Wheeler drove a 3-1 pitch from Phil Hughes over the left-centerfield wall for a solo home run to extend the Yankees' lead to 4-2 in the fifth inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins. It was Wheeler's first hit in his MLB career.

Wheeler, 27, hit .299 with a .367 on-base percentage, seven homers and 31 RBIs in 66 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre before getting called up.

Wheeler followed up with a single in the seventh and came around to score on a Brett Gardner single.

