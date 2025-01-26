SportsBasketball

Tyrese Maxey has 31 points and 9 assists in the 76ers' 109-97 victory over the Bulls

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV, right, grabs a rebound...

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ricky Council IV, right, grabs a rebound against Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Melissa Tamez

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Tyrese Maxey had 31 points and nine assists, Kelly Oubre Jr. added 22 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Chicago Bulls 109-97 on Saturday night for their second straight victory.

The injury-depleted Sixers ended a seven-game losing streak Friday night at East-leading Cleveland. Philadelphia pulled out this one after forward Paul George left in the second quarter with a left finger injury after scoring nine points.

Zach LaVine scored 25 points for Chicago and Nikola Vucevic had 22 points and 12 rebounds. The Bulls have lost seven of eight.

The 76ers outscored the Bulls 29-14 in the third quarter to put away a tight game with 14 lead changes. Both teams are jostling for a final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference.

Philadelphia star Joel Embiid missed his 11th straight game because of a left knee injury.

Takeaways

76ers: Philadelphia got a small boost with the return of guard Kyle Lowry, who had missed 10 games. Nurse said he expected injured forwards Caleb Martin and KJ Martin to resume practicing this week.

Bulls: Rallied several times to keep it close, but fell short.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8), right, shoots over Chicago...

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George (8), right, shoots over Chicago Bulls forward Dalen Terry, ,left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, in Chicago. Credit: AP/Melissa Tamez

Key moment

LaVine was driving in on a layup in an attempt to tie it at 93 all late in the fourth, but Oubre swatted the ball cleanly out of his hands with 4:19 left. The Sixers then finished the game with a 16-6 run.

Key stat

Chicago committed 19 turnovers, leading to 25 Philadelphia points.

Up next

The 76ers host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night to open a six-game homestand. The Bulls host Denver on Monday night.

More NBA news

Suns playing better basketball with former starter Jusuf Nurkic buried deep on the bench1m read
Jaren Jackson scores 28, Zach Edey adds 19 and Grizzlies win 6th straight, 125-103 over Jazz1m read
Durant scores 29 points as the Suns hand the Wizards their 13th straight loss, 119-1091m read
Davis, James lead Lakers to 118-108 victory over Warriors as Curry goes scoreless in second half1m read
Thompson has triple-double as Rockets beat East-leading Cavaliers for second time in week, 135-1311m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME