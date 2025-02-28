SportsBasketball

Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the season for treatment and rehabilitation of his left knee

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, tries to get past Brooklyn...

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, tries to get past Brooklyn Nets' Nic Claxton during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press

CAMDEN, N.J. — Joel Embiid will miss the rest of the season, with the Philadelphia 76ers saying Friday he will focus on treatment and rehabilitation of his left knee.

Embiid was already set to miss his 40th game of the season Saturday when the 76ers host Golden State. But the 76ers said there will be no more games for the All-Star center in 2024-25.

“We are working with medical experts to determine the exact treatment plan and will update media when we have more information,” the 76ers said in a statement. “The team and specialists will continue working with Joel to ensure the best path forward for his long-term health and performance.”

One of the preseason favorites to contend for an NBA title, the Sixers take a nine-game losing streak into Saturday's game against the Warriors. Even with the heavy slide, the Sixers were just 2 1/2 games out of a spot in the play-in tournament entering Friday's NBA games.

