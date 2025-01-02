Fox scores 35 and Kings close with 15-0 surge to rally past 76ers for 113-107 win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — De’Aaron Fox scored 35 points and the Sacramento Kings closed with a 15-0 run to rally past the Philadelphia 76ers 113-107 on Wednesday night.

Malik Monk added 20 points and six assists for the Kings, who won their second consecutive home game under interim coach Doug Christie after Mike Brown was fired last week.

Domantas Sabonis had 17 points, 21 rebounds and seven assists. DeMar DeRozan scored 18.

Paul George had 30 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the 76ers, who had won four in a row. Tyrese Maxey added 27 points, six assists and four steals.

Joel Embiid (sprained left foot) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (sprained left hand) did not play for the Sixers, while Keegan Murray was sidelined for the Kings with left ankle soreness.

Sacramento trailed by 14 in the first half but tied it 57-all at halftime. Philadelphia then led 107-98 with 3:15 remaining before the Kings took over.

Fox started the surge with a short floater and assisted on a 3-pointer by Keon Ellis before DeRozan tied it on a basket with a minute left. A goaltending call against the 76ers on Monk's driving layup gave the Kings the lead with 33.1 seconds to play.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele, left, guards Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Randall Benton

George lost the ball and fouled Monk, who hit two free throws to make it 111-107 with 7.1 seconds left.

Takeaway

Sacramento (15-19) held the 76ers (13-18) scoreless for the final 3:30 and improved to 8-12 at home.

Key moment

Maxey connected on his third 3-pointer with 6:52 left. He has made at least three shots from beyond the arc in 10 straight games, a franchise record.

Key stat

Sabonis pulled down nine of Sacramento's 14 offensive rebounds.

Sacramento Kings interim head coach Doug Christie shouts instructions to his team during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. Credit: AP/Randall Benton

Up next

Philadelphia completes a back-to-back at Golden State on Thursday night.

Sacramento hosts Memphis on Friday.