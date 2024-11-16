SportsBasketball

Magic win 98-86 in NBA Cup game, dropping 76ers to 2-10 overall

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) celebrates after scoring during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Franz Wagner had 31 points and 11 rebounds, Jalen Suggs added 19 points and seven rebounds, and the Orlando Magic pulled away in the fourth quarter to a 98-86 win over the Philadelphia 76ers in an NBA Cup game Friday night.

Joel Embiid, playing 33 minutes in his second game this season for the 76ers (2-10), had 20 points and eight rebounds. Rookie guard Jared McCain scored 29 points, his fourth straight game of 23 or more, before fouling out with 4:56 remaining. Paul George added 13 points on 4-of-15 shooting.

Mo Wagner, Jonathan Isaac and Anthony Black sparked a 9-0 charge that concluded the third quarter and put Orlando ahead to stay.

The Magic are 2-0 in NBA Cup Group A play, while Philadelphia dropped to 0-2.

Takeaways

76ers: Having played their first 12 games without their trio of stars (Embiid, George and Tyrese Maxey) intact, the 76ers have fallen into a big hole in the Eastern Conference standings.

Magic: Have won all seven of their home games this season and 14 in a row going back to March 30. Their next three games will be on the road, where they are 2-14 since that date.

Key moment

During a 9 1/2-minute span of the second half, the 76ers scored only four points — on Caleb Martin's 3-pointer and a technical foul assessed to injured Magic forward Paolo Banchero. Orlando scored 20 during that stretch and took a nine-point lead.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) and guard Jalen Suggs (4) celebrate after a 3-point basket by Suggs during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Key stats

The 76ers shot 40.3% overall and 10 of 31 (32.3%) from 3-point range.

Up next

The 76ers play at Miami on Monday night. The Magic open a three-game trip at Phoenix on Monday night.

