Anthony and Banchero lead the Magic past the 76ers 104-99

ORLANDO, Fla. — Cole Anthony had 27 points, Paolo Banchero scored seven points in the final 1:32 and the Orlando Magic beat the Philadelphia 76ers 104-99 on Sunday night.

Banchero finished with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his second game back after being sidelined by a torn oblique.

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 29 points. Paul George had 25 points, 10 rebounds and six assists before fouling out with the 76ers leading 94-91 with 2:49 left.

Orlando also got a lift from reserve Jonathan Isaac, who had 20 points and 11 rebounds in his first double-double since 2019. Anthony Black finished with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Takeaways

76ers: The loss completed a long weekend for the 76ers, who were once again without center Joel Embiid after losing rookie Jared McCain (surgery on a torn meniscus) for the season on Thursday and losing at home to New Orleans on Friday. Embiid missed his fourth straight game with a sprained left foot.

Magic: The Magic reached the midway point of an injury-riddled season at 23-18, fifth in the Eastern Conference. Rookie forward Tristan da Silva left the game after 61 seconds due to an illness.

Key moment

A 3-pointer by Maxey accounted for Philadelphia's only points over the final 2:32, during which a three-point lead turned into a five-point loss.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks to pass the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Guerschon Yabusele, front right, defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Phelan M. Ebenhack

Key stat

Led by Isaac and Black, Orlando had a 48-11 advantage in bench points.

Up next

The 76ers host Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The Magic are at Milwaukee on Wednesday.