SportsBasketball

Raptors drop 76ers to a season-worst 13 games under .500 with 106-103 victory

Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes, center, tries to get past Philadelphia...

Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes, center, tries to get past Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr., left, and Guerschon Yabusele during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

By The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Scottie Barnes scored 33 points, Immanuel Quickley added 23 and the Toronto Raptors snapped a four-game losing streak with a 106-103 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night.

Gradey Dick added 17 points, including a clutch late 3-pointer. Barnes fed Ochai Agbaji for a layup with 1:32 left to put the Raptors up for good.

Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 rebounds, but the 76ers (20-33) fell a season-worst 13 games under .500. Jared Butler had 15 points off the bench, and Paul George added 12.

Tyrese Maxey had just five points on 1-for-9 shooting. He was 1 for 7 from 3-point range, where the 76ers finished 9 for 38 (23.7%).

Takeaways

Raptors: Before the game, the Raptors signed Brandon Ingram to a three-year, $120 million extension. He was acquired from New Orleans last week but hasn’t played since Dec. 7 due to an ankle injury.

76ers: The Sixers got plenty of bench scoring, with 15 points from Butler and 13 from Quentin Grimes. But it came on a night when Maxey ended a run of 18 straight games of 25 of more points.

Key moment

Embiid shot 4 for 13 in the second half and 2 for 6 in the fourth quarter. He committed a turnover with the 76ers down two and 8.1 seconds left, allowing Dick to hit a free throw for the final margin.

Philadelphia 76ers' Jared Butler, right, goes up for a shot...

Philadelphia 76ers' Jared Butler, right, goes up for a shot past Toronto Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025, in Philadelphia. Credit: AP/Matt Slocum

Key stat

In an overall poor shooting game, the Raptors were 3 for 9 from 3-point range in the fourth, just enough to get the win.

Up next

Toronto hosts Cleveland Wednesday. The 76ers visit Brooklyn, both playing their last games before the All-Star break.

More NBA news

Raptors drop 76ers to a season-worst 13 games under .500 with 106-103 victory1m read
NBA All-Star 2025: Times, details, how to watch the weekend's events2m read
Lakers sign free-agent center Alex Len to bolster frontcourt depth after failed trade1m read
Daniel Gafford out at least two weeks with sprained knee as injuries mount for Mavs' big men1m read
Pelicans' brass doubling down on Zion Williamson's upside3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME