SportsBasketball

Embiid has 37 as 76ers handle Trail Blazes 125-103

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George, left, and center Joel Embiid...

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George, left, and center Joel Embiid runs back against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Portland, Ore. Credit: AP/Howard Lao

By The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. — Joel Embiid had 37 points and nine rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 125-103 on Monday night.

Tyrese Maxey added 23 points for the Sixers. Kelly Oubre Jr. had 15 points and eight steals, and Guerschon Yabusele had 16 points off the bench.

Anfernee Simons led the Blazers with 25 points on 9-of-18 shooting. Deni Avdija had 17 points but also 10 turnovers. Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara and Deandre Ayton each scored 12.

Takeaways

Trail Blazers: The Blazers struggled shooting the 3, going 8 for 36 from long range (22.2%) as a team.

76ers: The Sixers won comfortably despite Paul George being limited to just 22 minutes due to foul trouble. George finished with nine points on 4-of-9 shooting.

Key stat

Philadelphia scored 36 points off Portland’s 26 turnovers while limiting the Blazers to 21 points on their own 19 turnovers.

Key moment

With the game tied early in the second quarter, the Sixers went on a 13-0 run over three minutes to pull away from the Blazers, who never caught up.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George dunks the ball against the...

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George dunks the ball against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Dec. 30, 2024, in Portland, Ore. Credit: AP/Howard Lao

Up next

The Sixers are at Sacramento on Wednesday, while the Blazers visit Los Angeles on Thursday.

More NBA news

Fox has 33 points, Kings beat Mavericks 110-100 as Christie wins first after becoming interim coach1m read
Kings' interim coach Doug Christie gets 1st win after taking over for Mike Brown3m read
Embiid has 37 as 76ers handle Trail Blazes 125-103
Cleveland extends winning streak to 7 games with 113-95 win over Golden State1m read
Westbrook has 'perfect' triple-double, 0 turnovers in Nuggets' 132-121 win over Jazz1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME