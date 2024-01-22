Paolo Banchero scores 20 as Magic turn back cold-shooting Heat 105-87

ORLANDO, Fla. — Paolo Banchero led five Orlando starters in double figures with 20 points Sunday night and the Magic handed the Miami Heat their third straight loss 105-87 on Sunday night.

Wendell Carter Jr. added 17 points and nine rebounds and Franz Wagner, back in the Magic starting lineup after missing eight games with a sprained right ankle, had 19 points and five assists.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler, who did not play in either of Miami's victories over Orlando earlier this season, had 15 points. Tyler Herro added 12 points for the Heat, who shot 37.5% and had 14 turnovers.

The Heat played a fourth straight game without rookie forward Jaime Jaquez Jr., who is out with a groin strain.

Wagner and Jalen Suggs scored five points each during a 14-2 third-quarter spurt that opened up a 15-point lead for Orlando.

Miami, which had won 13 of its preceding 16 games against the Magic, never got the margin back into single figures, and trailed by 24 in the fourth quarter.

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, left, looks to shoot over Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

Fultz scored twice to help the Magic open the fourth quarter with an 8-0 run that pushed the lead to 89-69.

The Magic led 48-46 after a first half in which the Heat shot 35% with eight turnovers.

UP NEXT

Heat: Host Memphis on Wednesday.

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson, left, looks to shoot as he gets past Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

Magic: Host Cleveland on Monday.