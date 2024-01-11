Murray, Sabonis help Kings run past Hornets, 123-98

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Keegan Murray scored 25 points, Domantas Sabonis had 24 points and 10 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings beat the Charlotte Hornets 123-98 on Wednesday night for their second straight victory.

Former Hornets first-rounder Malik Monk added 20 points for Sacramento. De’Aaron Fox scored 19 points, and Sabonis also had seven assists. The Kings improved to 23-14, getting revenge for a 111-104 home loss to Charlotte last week.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets with 24 points. Terry Rozier added 22, Brandon Miller had 15 and Nick Smith, Jr. 11. Charlotte, at 8-27, has lost 157 man-games because of injury or illness, including starters LaMelo Ball (20), Mark Williams (16), Rozier (11), Gordon Hayward (10).

The Kings went on a 30-10 surge to turn a 25-20 deficit into a 50-35 lead with 8:48 left in the second quarter. Sacramento hit seven straight 3-pointers — three from Fox — and had one three-point play during that surge.

Sacramento really put it out of reach with 11 straight points early in the third quarter to built an 84-62 lead. The Kings led by 26.

UP NEXT

Kings: At Philadelphia on Friday night.

Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. Credit: AP/Nell Redmond

Hornets: At San Antonio on Friday night.