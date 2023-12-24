LeBron James scores season-high 40 points, Lakers beat Thunder to end 4-game skid

OKLAHOMA CITY — LeBron James scored a season-high 40 points and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 129-120 on Saturday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Anthony Davis, who had called this a must-win game, added 26 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Lakers. Rui Hachimura scored 21 points and Austin Reaves chipped in 11 points and 10 assists for Los Angeles, which had gone 1-5 since winning the In-Season Tournament.

The 38-year-old James was 13 of 20 from the field, hitting five 3-pointers without a miss, and made all nine of his free throws. He also had seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points for Oklahoma City. Jalen Williams added 28 and Chet Holmgren had 19 points and 10 rebounds. The Thunder had won three straight and five of six.

Hachimura scored 16 points in the first half to help Los Angeles take a 71-59 lead at the break. The Lakers shot 60% from the field in the first two quarters.

The Thunder called a timeout after James hit a 3-pointer with the 7-foot-1 Holmgren in his face early in the third to put the Lakers up 78-64. James hit another 3-pointer, then lobbed to Davis for a powerful two-handed dunk that gave the Lakers a 90-70 lead and forced another Oklahoma City timeout.

Reaves hit a 3-pointer, was fouled and made the free throw with about four minutes left in the third to give the Lakers a 98-75 lead. Los Angeles took a 107-91 lead into the fourth.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots a 3-point basket over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Oklahoma City. Credit: AP/Nate Billings

The Thunder chopped the deficit to single digits midway through the final period before the Lakers hung on. James' corner 3 over a closeout by Gilgeous-Alexander put the Lakers ahead 123-110 with 3:26 to play.

UP NEXT

Lakers: Host Boston on Monday.

Thunder: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.