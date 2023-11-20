Banchero leads fast-starting Magic to 128-116 win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS — Paolo Banchero scored 24 points, Franz Wagner added 19, and the visiting Orlando Magic routed the Indiana Pacers 128-116 on Sunday.

The Magic, who improved to 6-3 on the road, started scored the game's first 11 points. They had a 42-21 lead after the first quarter and were ahead by as much as 38 in the second quarter. The margin reached 40 in the second half before the Pacers rallied in the final minutes.

Six Magic players scored at least 13. Point guard Jalen Suggs, who sat out Friday's win at Chicago with a knee injury, scored nine of his 18 in the opening quarter. Moritz Wagner scored 16 and Cole Anthony 15.

Reserve Jordan Nwora led the Pacers with 19. Pacers All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton missed all seven field-goal attempts in a two-point first half. He finished with 12 points.

The Pacers came into the game with four wins in five games, including three at home. The Magic wrapped up a four-game road trip with their third consecutive victory.

UP NEXT

Magic: Host Toronto on Tuesday.

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reacts to action on the court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. Credit: AP/Doug McSchooler

Pacers: Visit Atlanta on Tuesday.