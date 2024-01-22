Nikola Jokic has 42 points and 12 rebounds, Nuggets beat Wizards 113-104

WASHINGTON — Nikola Jokic had 42 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists and the defending champion Denver Nuggets beat the Washington Wizards 113-104 on Sunday night.

Jokic was 15 of 20 from the field and made 12 of 14 free throws.

Jamal Murray added 19 points, seven assists and five rebounds, and Michael Porter Jr. had 19 points and six rebounds. Aaron Gordon had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Tyus Jones had 15 points and 13 assists for Washington. The Wizards have lost four straight.

Daniel Gafford returned to Washington's starting lineup after sitting out the last two games because of a head injury. He scored 15 points on 7 of 10 shooting to go along with seven rebounds. Marvin Bagley III had 14 points and seven rebounds and Landry Shamet also had 14 points.

While Washington was able to make it a one-point game on a couple of occasions, Denver led by 13 before taking a 62-52 lead into the break. Denver stretched the lead early in the third quarter and took an 89-78 advantage into the fourth.

UP NEXT

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) passes the ball against Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Washington. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Nuggets: At Indiana on Tuesday night.

Wizards: Host Minnesota on Wednesday night.