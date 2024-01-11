Turner, Pacers overcome Haliburton's absence to beat Wizards 112-104

INDIANAPOLIS — Myles Turner had 18 points and 13 rebounds and the Indiana Pacers’ overcame star guard Tyrese Haliburton's absence to beat the Washington Wizards 112-104 on Wednesday night.

Indiana has won eight of nine, while Washington has dropped six in a row.

Haliburton, the NBA assists leader and Indiana scoring leader, strained his left hamstring Monday night in a 133-131 home victory over Boston. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Bruce Brown and Bennedict Mathurin each added 16 points for the Pacers. Obi Toppin added 15 points, and Brown also had nine rebounds and six assists.

Jordan Poole led Washington with 28 points. Corey Kispert had 15 points, all in the first half. Deni Avdija also had 15.

Trailing 55-54 at halftime, the Pacers scored the first 10 points of the third quarter to take a 64-55 lead. Indiana went on to lead 89-80 after three quarters. Jordan Nwora provided a lift with seven points in the period.

Pacers forward Jalen Smith was a late scratch because of a sore lower back. The Wizards were without Landry Shamet because of personal reasons.

Indiana Pacers' Obi Toppin passes the ball from next to Washington Wizards' Daniel Gafford (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in Indianapolis. Credit: AP/Darron Cummings

UP NEXT

Wizards: At Atlanta on Saturday night.

Pacers: At Atlanta on Friday night to open a six-game trip.