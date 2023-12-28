Kevin Durant has 18th career triple-double, Suns beat Rockets 129-113 to end losing streak

HOUSTON — Kevin Durant had 27 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 16 assists for his 18th career triple-double, helping the Phoenix Suns beat the Houston Rockets 129-113 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Durant was 9 of 16 from the field and also had two steals and a block in Phoenix's first road victory since Nov. 26. The Suns improved to 15-15.

Eric Gordon matched Durant with 27 points in his first game back in Houston since being traded in February. He scored 17 points in the Suns' 43-point second quarter en route to a 73-55 halftime lead. Devin Booker added 20 points, and Grayson Allen had 16.

Alperen Sengun led Houston with 24 points, and Jalen Green added 23 with a season-high six 3-pointers. The Rockets are 15-14.

Phoenix shot 76% in the second quarter to push its lead to 20, and 12 was the closest the Rockets would get in the second half.

Jabari Smith Jr scored nine points for Houston before leaving in the third quarter because of a sprained left ankle sprain. A night earlier, the Rockets lost Dillon Brooks to an oblique strain, which forced him to miss a game for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) drives the lane between Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) and forward Jeff Green (32) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Houston. Credit: AP/Kevin M. Cox

Suns: Host Charlotte on Friday night.

Rockets: Host Philadelphia on Friday night.