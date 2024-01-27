Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 31 points to help Thunder rout Pelicans, 107-83

NEW ORLEANS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder routed the New Orleans Pelicans 107-83 on Friday night to improve their NBA-leading road record to 15-8.

Chet Holmgren added 20 points and 13 rebounds to help the Thunder win their fourth straight on the road.

Herb Jones and Jonas Valanciunas each had 14 points for New Orleans. Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum each added 12.

Playing without Zion Willamson because of a bone bruise in his left foot, the Pelicans shot just 39% three days after setting a franchise record for points in a 153-124 victory over Utah. After making 23 3-pointers on Tuesday, New Orleans was held to 9-of-36 shooting against the Thunder en route to a season-low 83 points.

Oklahoma City also shot poorly from deep (10 of 33), but the Thunder went 13 of 14 from the foul line and forced 16 New Orleans turnovers. The Thunder missed 16 of their first 24 shots, but they made 34 of 64 over the final three quarters.

Williamson went through pregame warmups but was held out as a precaution.

UP NEXT

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jaylin Williams (6) is tugged on the jersey by New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram as he shoots in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Credit: AP/Gerald Herbert

Thunder: At Detroit on Sunday.

Pelicans: At Milwaukee on Saturday night.