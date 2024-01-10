Towns, Timberwolves roll to 113-92 win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 of his 28 points in the first half and the Minnesota Timberwolves led from start to finish Tuesday night in a 113-92 win over the Orlando Magic.

Rudy Gobert had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Western Conference-leading Timberwolves (26-10) won easily despite getting only six points and three assists from leading scorer Anthony Edwards.

Moritz Wagner led the Magic (21-16) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Suggs had 20 points and five rebounds and Paolo Banchero had 18 points on 8 for 22 shooting.

Towns made all five of his 3-points shots and finished with six rebounds and five assists.

Edwards, who came into the game averaging 26.8 points per game, was called for his third foul early in the second quarter and played only eight minutes in the first half. He took only seven shots and did not score in double figures for the first time this season.

Jaden McDaniels had 15 points and nine rebounds for the Timberwolves, who shot 54% for the game.

Playing without Franz Wagner and Joe Ingles (sprained ankles), Wendell Carter Jr. (knee) and Gary Harris (calf strain), the Magic had only 10 available players including Markelle Fultz, who played 13 minutes in his second game back from a long absence due to a knee injury.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert makes an uncontested dunk against the Orlando Magic during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

The Timberwolves scored the game's first 11 points and led 33-16 after a first quarter in which Gobert scored 11 points and the Magic shot 6 for 27 (22% ).

Towns took over midway through in the second quarter and helped Minnesota push its lead to 34 points early in the second half.

Orlando never got the margin under 17 in the second half.

UP NEXT

Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns (32) makes a shot as he gets between Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner (21) and guard Trevelin Queen, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/John Raoux

Timberwolves: Visit Boston on Wednesday night.

Magic: Visit Miami on Friday night.