SportsBasketball

Rome Flynn scores 22 points, wins MVP honors at All-Star Celebrity Game

Actor Rome Flynn reacts after scoring during the first half...

Actor Rome Flynn reacts after scoring during the first half of the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Oakland, Calif. Credit: AP/Godofredo A. Vásquez

By The Associated Press

OAKLAND, Calif. — Rome Flynn scored 22 points, leading Team Bonds to a 66-55 over Team Rice in the All-Star celebrity game on Friday night.

Flynn, the game's MVP, also had eight rebounds and five assists for Team Bonds, coached by baseball legend Barry Bonds. Rickea Jackson scored 16 for Team Bonds.

Flynn, an actor known for the TV series “How to Get Away with Murder” and “Chicago Fire,” said his teammates encouraged him to go for MVP honors.

“I'm a team player,” he said.

Terrell Owens scored 18 points for Team Rice, coached by football legend Jerry Rice. Shelby McEwen added 14 for Team Rice.

The celebrity game was the start of the All-Star Friday events, followed by the Rising Stars competition at Chase Center in San Francisco.

More NBA news

Rising Stars tournament gets off to quick start with All-Star berth on the line1m read
Stephen and Ayesha Curry are celebrating their roles as All-Star hosts in the Bay this weekend3m read
Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Sue Bird, Micky Arison, 'Redeem Team' among Hall of Fame finalists3m read
Former Bucks forward Khris Middleton thanks Milwaukee in social media post1m read
The NBA's tech summit turns 25 this year, and its return to the Bay Area is a full-circle moment2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

FLASH SALE

$1 FOR ONE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access

SUBSCRIBE NOW >>Cancel anytime - new subscribers only