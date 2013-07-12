Cavaliers sign Jarrett Jack, Earl Clark; still working on Bynum deal

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cavaliers welcomed their two newest players and continued to work on signing their biggest free-agent acquisition.

Guard Jarrett Jack and forward Earl Clark signed their contracts Friday with the Cavs, who also have an agreement with center Andrew Bynum. The sides are still finalizing Bynum's contract, so general manager Chris Grant was unable to talk about the 7-foot center.

Bynum was traded to Philadelphia last summer but never played because of knee injuries.

Jack, who signed a four-year, $25 million deal, said Bynum "when healthy, he's one of the best, if not the best big men in the game."

Jack revealed that he grew up on the same street as Browns cornerback Joe Haden.