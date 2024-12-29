SportsBasketball

Antetokounmpo still out, Lillard set to return for Bucks against Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers...

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — NBA scoring leader Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss a fourth straight game, but the Milwaukee Bucks expect to have star guard Damian Lillard back in the lineup against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night.

Antetokounmpo traveled with the Bucks to Chicago, but the team sent the two-time MVP back to Milwaukee, coach Doc Rivers said before the game. He's dealing with an non-Covid illness after missing two games with back spasms.

“Not good enough to play,” Rivers said. “So he just had to pay extra tolls, basically.”

Antetokounmpo is averaging 32.7 points per game.

Lillard, averaging 25.7 points, missed two games with a respiratory illness after sitting out two games with a right calf strain. Rivers said there was no restriction on Lillard, an eight-time All-Star like Antetokounmpo, but he would watch the 34-year-old closely.

“I don't know what this thing is going around,” Rivers said. “But a lot of people have had it, and everyone has a different take on it.”

The Bulls, losers of three straight, will again be without guard Ayo Dosunmuwho has a strained right calf and will be reevaluated in 10 days. Dosunmu got hurt during Monday night’s 112-91 loss the Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives past Atlanta Hawks...

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) drives past Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the second half of a semifinal game in the NBA Cup basketball tournament Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Ian Maule

Guards Josh Giddey (right ankle) and Lonzo Ball (illness) and forward Matas Buzelis (illness) will return on Saturday, coach Billy Donovan said. Forward Jalen Smith (left ankle) is out.

