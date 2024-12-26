Lakers big man Anthony Davis exits Christmas game with sprained left ankle

SAN FRANCISCO — LeBron James and the Lakers delivered once more when big man Anthony Davis went down.

Davis didn't return for Los Angeles against Golden State on Wednesday night after spraining his left ankle midway through the first quarter.

“It's always difficult to play without AD, so I guess our job is even more heightened, we have to do a little bit more,” James said after the Lakers’ 115-113 victory. “Everyone has to chip in, especially on the defensive end because AD is our anchor. I thought guys did a great job of just playing off one another, getting to where we wanted to get to offensively and also being able to buckle down and get timely stops versus a really good offensive team.”

Davis stepped awkwardly and rolled the ankle while moving through the paint toward the Lakers basket and exited with 4:48 remaining in the quarter. He went to the locker room and initially was listed as questionable to come back.

“I don't have an update on AD,” coach JJ Redick said.

The 6-foot-10 Davis had already been questionable to play coming into the Christmas Day matchup with Stephen Curry and the Warriors because of a bruised left shoulder.

He missed all three of his field-goal tries for no points and grabbed two rebounds in seven minutes of action.

Austin Reaves helped pick up the load on the boards, recording a triple-double with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and scoring the game-winning layup with one second remaining.

“It got to a hand that we trust,” James said. “The play was drawn up for me, they doubled me at the top of the key. It's always great to have great options out on the floor at the same time. AR's been in that position before.”