SportsBasketball

Edwards fined $100,000 for profane language, NBA takes into account his history of profanity

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards wipes his face with a...

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards wipes his face with a towel while listening to a question from a reporter following an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024, in Dallas. Credit: AP/Emil T. Lippe

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Anthony Edwards was fined $100,000 by the NBA on Sunday for using profanity during a live television interview, with the league increasing the amount after penalizing the Minnesota Timberwolves star for the third time in three weeks.

This penalty was for comments Edwards made after the Timberwolves rallied for a 113-112 victory Friday in Houston. The NBA said in the announcement that it was taking into account “Edwards’ history of using profane language during media interviews.”

He was fined $75,000 on Monday for public criticism of the officiating and using profanity after getting docked $25,000 for his comments in a Dec. 6 win at Golden State.

Edwards was also fined $35,000 on Nov. 17 for making an obscene gesture on the court.

More NBA news

Anthony hits winning layup with 1.3 seconds left, Magic complete 21-point rally to beat Nets 102-1011m read
The Magic pull off another big comeback, this time from 21 points down to beat the Nets1m read
Edwards fined $100,000 for profane language, NBA takes into account his history of profanity
Timberwolves push back start time vs. Spurs because of issue with game court
Lakers send D'Angelo Russell to Nets in trade for Dorian Finney-Smith, Shake Milton2m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME