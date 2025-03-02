SportsBasketball

NBA fines Edwards $35K for lingering after ejection, tossing ball into stands; season total at $320K

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards holds the ball as a...

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards holds the ball as a referee follows after he was ejected during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Los Angeles. Credit: AP/Mark J. Terrill

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards was fined $35,000 by the NBA on Saturday for failing to leave the court in a timely manner following his ejection from a recent game and throwing the ball into the stands, bringing the All-Star's season fine total to $320,000.

Edwards has been docked six different times this season by the league, mostly for profane language in postgame interviews. The latest fine for a behavioral transgression stemmed from his actions on Thursday during Minnesota's loss to the Los Angeles Lakers, when he received a second technical foul to prompt the ejection. That was also his 16th technical foul of the season, which triggered an automatic one-game suspension that he served during Minnesota's loss to the Utah Jazz on Friday.

Crew chief James Williams told a pool reporter on Thursday that Edwards received his second technical for directing profanity toward an official. Edwards was upset after he felt Lakers guard Gabe Vincent should have been called for a blocking foul as Edwards tried to drive. Edwards got his first technical foul of that game after he and Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt shoved each other.

The 23-year-old Edwards vowed last month that he wouldn’t get any more technical fouls. For every two additional technical fouls, his suspension will increase by one game.

“He knows he needs to get better,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said on Thursday. “Hopefully, it’s gotten to a point where it has boiled over and he learns his lesson going forward.”

More NBA news

Warriors' Jimmy Butler sits out against the 76ers because of back spasms.
NBA fines Edwards $35K for lingering after ejection, tossing ball into stands; season total at $320K1m read
Lakers G Austin Reaves sidelined by right calf injury in first quarter vs. Clippers1m read
Luka Doncic scores 31 on his birthday, and the Lakers beat the Clippers 106-102 for 5 straight wins1m read
Walker Kessler's late dunk lifts Jazz to 117-116 win over short-handed Timberwolves1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME