SportsBasketball

Hawks G Kobe Bufkin to have shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season

Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin dribbles away from Cleveland Cavaliers...

Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin dribbles away from Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/David Dermer

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks backup guard Kobe Bufkin will undergo surgery to deal with lingering shoulder issues, knocking him out for the rest of the season.

The Hawks announced Wednesday that Bufkin will undergo surgery to address right shoulder instability on Jan. 7. The second-year player is expected to make a full recovery before next season.

Bufkin, who was the No. 15 overall pick in the 2023 draft, has been plagued by shoulder problems during his brief NBA career.

After partially dislocating his right shoulder, Bufkin was unable to take part in the Summer League after his rookie campaign. He re-injured the same shoulder during a practice ahead of this season's opener and played in just 10 games before the Hawks decided to shut him down, having last played on Dec. 8.

The Hawks were planning to use Bufkin as the backup point guard behind Trae Young. Instead, Vit Krejci and Dyson Daniels have been handling those duties when Young is off the court.

The Hawks also announced center Onyeka Okongwu is expected to miss four games with inflammation in his left knee. Okongwu will be re-evaluated in approximately one week.

In another move, the Hawks requested waivers on two-way swingman Seth Lundy, who appeared in nine games for Atlanta last season.

Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin (4) breaks upcourt away from...

Atlanta Hawks guard Kobe Bufkin (4) breaks upcourt away from Charlotte Hornets guard KJ Simpson (25) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. Credit: AP/Matt Kelley

More NBA news

Hawks G Kobe Bufkin to have shoulder surgery and miss the rest of the season
Ex-Knicks Randle, DiVincenzo still adjusting to their roles with Minnesota3m read
Lillard and Antetokounmpo won an NBA Cup together. Now, the next challenge: chasing the big prize2m read
Tensions flare for NBA Cup title game between Bucks and Thunder2m read
Giannis, Bucks use 3-point barrage to beat Thunder 97-81 for NBA Cup title3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME