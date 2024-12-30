SportsBasketball

Hawks F Larry Nance Jr. to have surgery for broken bone in right hand

Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) celebrates a goal...

Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) celebrates a goal against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

By The Associated Press

ATLANTA — Atlanta Hawks forward Larry Nance Jr. will undergo surgery for a broken bone in his right hand.

Nance was injured Saturday in a victory over the Miami Heat.

The team announced that imaging confirmed a fractured fourth metacarpal bone in his right hand. Surgery has been scheduled for Thursday.

A timeline for Nance's return won't be known until after the procedure.

The 31-year-old Nance has been a valuable performer off the Atlanta bench after being acquired last summer in a blockbuster trade with the New Orleans Pelicans. He is averaging 9.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.

More NBA news

Hawks F Larry Nance Jr. to have surgery for broken bone in right hand
Tennessee remains No. 1 following quiet week in AP Top 25, No. 15 UCLA climbs 7 spots1m read
LeBron James at 40: A milestone birthday arrives Monday for the NBA's all-time scoring leader4m read
DiVincenzo scores 26 to lead Timberwolves past Spurs 112-110 despite 34 points from Wembanyama1m read
Thompson-Herro fight leads to ejections of multiple players and coaches in Heat's victory in Houston1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME