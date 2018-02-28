Atlanta Hawks sign former Molloy star Jaylen Morris to 10-day deal

Former Molloy College basketball star Jaylen Morris has signed a 10-day deal with the Atlanta Hawks, the school announced Tuesday.

Morris, a 6-5 guard from Amherst, New York, spent the season with the Erie BayHawks, Atlanta’s G League affiliate. He averaged 12.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 31.4 minutes in 39 games, including 18.3 points over his last six games.

After going undrafted in 2017, Morris, 22, was selected by Erie in the second round of the G League Draft on Oct. 21 with the 41st overall pick. He posted a career-high 29 points in a Dec. 23 loss to the Delaware 87ers.

Morris could now receive an opportunity with a Hawks squad currently in the midst of a rebuild. Atlanta (18-43) entered Tuesday in last place in the Eastern Conference following a 123-104 loss to the Lakers on Monday night.

During four seasons at Molloy, Morris averaged 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals. He recorded career bests of 19.9 points, 1.6 steals and 55-percent shooting from the field during his senior season of 2016-2017, when he helped lead the Lions to the East Coast Conference championship game before falling to St. Thomas Aquinas in overtime, 97-86.