SportsBasketball

Bam Adebayo fined $50,000 by NBA for making contact with and using profanity toward a referee

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) gestures after scoring during...

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) gestures after scoring during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Friday, March 7, 2025, in Miami. Credit: AP/Marta Lavandier

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was fined $50,000 by the NBA on Saturday for making inappropriate contact with and directing profanity toward a referee.

Adebayo's actions came after the conclusion of the Heat's 106-104 loss to Minnesota on Friday, when he missed a 3-point attempt that would have won the game.

Minnesota's Julius Randle leaped to contest the shot and Adebayo ended up falling to the court after the shot. The NBA determined Saturday that referees were correct in not calling a foul, saying in its Last 2 Minutes report there was only marginal contact on the attempt and further contact came after the ball had already been released.

More NBA news

Houston rookie Sheppard out at least four weeks after fracturing right thumb
Bam Adebayo fined $50,000 by NBA for making contact with and using profanity toward a referee
Nikola Jokic makes NBA history with 30-20-20 triple-double in Nuggets' OT win over Suns1m read
Nikola Jokic has 31 points, 22 assists and 21 rebounds in Nuggets' 149-141 OT win over Suns1m read
Zach LaVine outshines De'Aaron Fox to lead the Kings past the Spurs 127-1091m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME