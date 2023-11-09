Bradley Beal finally takes spot on court for Phoenix, giving Suns 2 of their 3 stars

CHICAGO — Bradley Beal finally took his spot on the court for Phoenix on Wednesday night, giving the Suns two of their three stars against the Chicago Bulls.

Acquired from Washington in June, the 30-year-old Beal sat out of the first seven games of the season because of a back injury. He joined Kevin Durant in the startling lineup, while the Suns await Devin Booker's return from a calf injury.

Beal averaged 22.1 points in 11 seasons with Washington. Coach Frank Vogel said the three-time All-Star guard would see limited playing time against the Bulls.

‘We’re going to be smart with his rotation, not let him have too long of runs with it being his first game," Vogel said. “We will have a minutes restriction, but it's more of a range. We're not going to put a number on it.”