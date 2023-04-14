Bridges gets multigame suspension for domestic violence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Forward Miles Bridges will need to serve a 10-game suspension once he signs a contract with an NBA team and returns to the league.

The league officially suspended the restricted free agent for 30 games Friday following a domestic violence incident last summer. But the NBA said 20 games of the suspension have been served because Bridges sat out all 82 regular-season games this year.

Bridges, 25, did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment. He last played for the Charlotte Hornets two years ago, leading the team in scoring at 20.2 points per game and rebounding.

He appeared headed for a contract worth in excess of $100 million last summer as a restricted free agent, but was arrested and charged in Los Angeles on multiple counts of domestic violence just days before the start of free agency.

Bridges entered a plea of no contest in November to a felony domestic violence charge and the remaining counts against him were dismissed.

The contract offers never came and Bridges, the 12th overall pick in 2018 out of Michigan State, remains a restricted free agent.

The NBA conducted its own investigation into the matter, saying in a release that it reviewed all available materials and interviewing numerous third-party witnesses and the parties involved. The league also said it consulted with a group of domestic violence experts who provide the league with guidance.

The NBA said that “the 30-game suspension is based on all facts and circumstances of this matter and considers the conduct and its result, as well as the outcome of the criminal matter, among other factors.”

As a restricted free agent, Bridges can sign an offer sheet with another team but the Hornets would have the option to match.

“We are aware of today’s decision by the NBA regarding the situation involving Miles Bridges," the Hornets said in a statement. "The investigation and ruling were the expected next steps in the process. We will have no additional comments at this time.”