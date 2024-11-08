SportsBasketball

Bronny James is assigned to the Lakers' G League affiliate ahead of its season opener

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, center, and forward LeBron...

Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James, center, and forward LeBron James, right, watch from the bench with guard Dalton Knecht, left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2024, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

By The Associated Press

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Bronny James has been assigned to the Los Angeles Lakers' G League affiliate, putting him on the roster in time for the South Bay Lakers' season opener this weekend.

The Lakers announced the move Thursday for James, the 20-year-old son of LeBron James.

Bronny has played in three games for the Lakers, scoring four points in 13 combined minutes of action. LeBron and Bronny made NBA history on Oct. 22 when they became the first father and son to play together during the Lakers' season-opening win over Minnesota.

Bronny then scored his first NBA basket for the Lakers in Cleveland on Oct. 30 at the arena where he watched his father as a child.

But LeBron and the Lakers have already said Bronny will spend ample time this season with their G League affiliate as he works on his game.

Bronny survived cardiac arrest in the summer of 2023, and he played only sparingly during his one season of college basketball at Southern California before declaring for the draft last summer. Los Angeles chose him late in the second round.

The South Bay Lakers play their home games at the Lakers' training complex in El Segundo. They host the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday night.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) and Bronny James (9)...

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) and Bronny James (9) watch the play during second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Toronto on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024. Credit: AP/Frank Gunn

More NBA news

Spurs unsure when Popovich will return after recent medical episode1m read
Spurs beat Trail Blazers 118-105, with Popovich missing his 4th straight game1m read
76ers All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey out with hamstring injury2m read
Anthony Edwards stars as the Timberwolves rally past the Bulls 135-119
Lillard, Antetokounmpo lead the way as Bucks snap 6-game skid with 123-100 victory over Jazz1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME