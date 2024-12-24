SportsBasketball

Antetokounmpo, Lillard remain sidelined for Bucks against Bulls

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers...

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, shoots over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, right, in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — The Milwaukee Bucks remained without two of their biggest stars as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard missed the game against the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

Antetokounmpo missed his second consecutive game because of back spasms and his fourth overall this season. The two-time MVP participated in the pregame shootaround before the Bucks ruled him out.

Lillard missed his third game in a row — this time because of a non-COVID illness. The eight-time All-Star sat out the previous two with a strained right calf, which coach Doc Rivers said is “much better.”

As for Antetokounmpo?

“He just had to feel better, and he didn't, so we just sat him down,” Rivers said.

Khris Middleton was available after playing Friday and Saturday in a loss at Cleveland and win over Washington. He had 18 points, eight assists and six rebounds against the Wizards in his best performance since missing the first 21 games following offseason surgery on both ankles.

The Bucks had won 14 of 18, including their victory over Oklahoma City NBA Cup final, entering the game at Chicago after a 2-8 start. The Cup final does not count in the regular-season record.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) passes between Oklahoma City...

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) passes between Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) and center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the second half of the championship game in the NBA Cup basketball tournament Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. Credit: AP/Ian Maule

“I don't think this team ever was fazed by it,” Rivers said. “We believe that we're gonna be a good team. We had to find the right combinations as a coaching staff to use, and we were in search of that. Our guys had to buy into our defense. We completely overhauled our defense, and it helps when the ball goes in.”

