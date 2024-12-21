Donovan Mitchell scores 27 as Cavs improve to 15-1 at home, roll over NBA Cup champion Bucks 124-101

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 27 points, Darius Garland added 16 and the Cleveland Cavaliers moved to 15-1 at home with a 124-101 win on Friday night over the Milwaukee Bucks, who played for the first time since winning the NBA Cup.

Cleveland is 3-0 this season against Milwaukee, which was without All-Star guard Damian Lillard because of a strained calf.

Evan Mobley scored 15 and Cleveland made 20 3-pointers while pushing its league-best record to 24-4.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds for the Bucks, who may need a couple more days to shake off their collective hangover after winning the Cup on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

With Lillard sidelined, the Bucks were missing their second-best player and 25.7 points per game. Milwaukee's starting guards — Andre Jackson Jr. and AJ Green — shot a combined 0 of 9.

Takeaways

Bucks: Coach Doc Rivers doesn't believe Lillard's injury is “severe” and the team is being cautious. ... Rivers said it was "weird" winning a tournament and resuming play. The turnaround didn't give Milwaukee's players much time to recover. Rivers hopes the league addresses the tight window in the future.

Cavaliers: Max Strus made his season debut after being sidelined with an ankle injury. He finished with nine points in 19 minutes.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, right, drives around Milwaukee Bucks guard Gary Trent Jr., left, in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Dec. 20, 2024, in Cleveland. Credit: AP/Sue Ogrocki

Key moment

After Strus made a 3-pointer, Caris LeVert dropped a layup and then poked away Milwaukee's inbound pass. The ball got to Mitchell, who buried a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left in the third quarter to put the Cavs up 27.

Key stat

Antetokounmpo was named MVP of the Cup, the ninth trophy the eight-time All-Star and two-time league MVP has won during his career — the most for any player. Michael Jordan and LeBron James each won eight.

Up next

The Bucks host Washington on Saturday. It's also a back-to-back for the Cavaliers, who host Philadelphia.