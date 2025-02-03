Bucks won't have Antetokounmpo or Middleton available for Monday's game at Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton won’t be available for Milwaukee against Western Conference-leading Oklahoma City on Monday night, the Bucks' second game in two days.

The Bucks said Monday that Antetokounmpo and Middleton wouldn’t be playing at the Thunder. The Bucks are beginning a three-game trip one night after losing 132-119 at home to Memphis.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP with nine straight All-Star Game selections, is dealing with right patella tendinopathy. The Bucks are monitoring Middleton’s workload as he comes back from offseason surgery to each of his ankles. Both Antetokounmpo and Middleton played Sunday against the Grizzlies.

Antetokounmpo is ranked second in the NBA in scoring (31.8 points) and fifth in rebounding (12.2).

The Bucks also announced that forward Bobby Portis is doubtful and All-Star guard Damian Lillard and center Brook Lopez are questionable for the matchup with the Thunder. Lillard is dealing with a sore left groin and Lopez has back soreness.

Portis has missed five straight games for personal reasons. Lillard and Lopez played Sunday.