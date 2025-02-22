SportsBasketball

Kuzma scores 19, Middleton misses last-second 3 in 1st Bucks-Wizards game since they were swapped

Milwaukee Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma, right, looks to shoot against Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George, left, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

WASHINGTON — Kyle Kuzma's return to Washington led to a confusing moment with a couple of former teammates.

“One time in the first quarter, it might have been Alex (Sarr), he might have blocked a shot. Bilal (Coulibaly) came over to dap him up,” Kuzma said. “Then I dapped up Bilal, just by instinct. It was weird.”

Kuzma returned to Washington as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, and he scored 19 points in their 104-101 victory over Sarr, Coulibaly and the Wizards on Friday night. Kuzma was traded from Washington to Milwaukee earlier this month, with Khris Middleton going to Washington in the deal.

Middleton missed a last-second 3-pointer that would have tied it in his debut for the Wizards.

“Definitely a lot going on these last couple weeks,” Middleton said. “It's a little strange and coincidental how this is my first game here with the Wizards — against the Bucks.”

Kuzma's departure from Washington was so recent he said the return this week gave him a chance to sleep in his own bed. He spent 3 1/2 seasons with the Wizards and looks back fondly on his tenure with them.

“I wouldn't trade this experience and being here and being a Wizard for anything,” Kuzma said. “I think it was a great time for me, a time of growth, a time of figuring out who I am as a person.”

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) is fouled by Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Nick Wass

Still, with Washington in the middle of a substantial rebuild, it wasn't a shock that he was traded, and he was ready.

“I think the writing was on the wall in a sense here. Not saying that was a good or a bad thing. I think everything in life really has an expiration date,” Kuzma said. “It was my time to go, beneficial to all parties involved.”

Kuzma hasn't been with Milwaukee for long, but the Bucks already need him to perform. Bobby Portis Jr. is unavailable because of a drug suspension, and Damian Lillard (hamstring) missed Friday's game. Then star Giannis Antetokounmpo was in foul trouble throughout. He ended up fouling out after playing only 19 minutes

“It was an odd game,” Kuzma said. “I don't think I've ever seen Giannis have six fouls in 18 minutes. Don't know what that was about. Obviously we're down bodies.”

