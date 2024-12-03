Bulls guard Coby White sidelined by a left ankle injury for game versus Nets

CHICAGO — Chicago Bulls guard Coby White is sidelined for Monday night's game against Brooklyn because of a sprained left ankle.

White got hurt in the first half of Friday night's 138-129 loss to Boston. The 24-year-old White played in Chicago's first 21 games this season, averaging 18.3 points and 4.5 assists.

After the matchup with the Nets, the Bulls play Thursday night at San Antonio before hosting Indiana on Friday.

“We don't feel like it's too severe, but certainly he was pretty sore yesterday and today,” coach Billy Donovan said. “So I think with this game we'll probably have a better idea having two days before we go into that back-to-back. But we don't feel like it's anything too severe that's going to keep him out very long.”

Bulls forward Patrick Williams missed his seventh consecutive game because of inflammation in his left foot. But Donovan said Williams is beginning to ramp up again.

“He's feeling really, really good,” Donovan said. “A lot of it's running and jumping and doing some of those things, and they'll keep adding on and keep adding on. He did parts of shootaround today, just more the shooting part of it, so he is doing some of that.”

The 23-year-old Williams was selected by Chicago with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 draft. He is averaging 9.9 points and 5.0 rebounds in 15 games this season.