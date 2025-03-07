SportsBasketball

Coby White scores career-high 44 points in the Bulls' 125-123 victory over the Magic

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) reacts to the referees...

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) reacts to the referees as his team play the Orlando Magic during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Coby White scored a career-high 44 points and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 125-123 on Thursday night.

White was 7 of 15 from 3-point range. He scored Chicago’s last nine points on two layups, a dunk and a 3-pointer.

Josh Giddy added 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, and and Tre Jones had 20 points.

Paolo Banchero and Cole Anthony scored 20 points each for Orlando. The Magic have lost five straight.

Takeaways

Bulls: The injury-depleted Bulls came back from a nine-point fourth quarter deficit, raising their road record to a respectable 14-16.

Magic: The Magic completed a 1-6 homestand, with the last three losses coming against losing teams.

Key moment

Jones and White had steals just 28 seconds apart, and White converted one of them into a 3-pointer with 2:18 left to give Chicago at 123-121 lead.

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, left, shoots while defended by...

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, left, shoots while defended by Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

Key stat

The Magic were 9 of 33 from 3-point range.

Up next

Both team are back in action Saturday night. The Bulls are at Miami, and the Magic are at Milwaukee.


