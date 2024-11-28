SportsBasketball

Jalen Suggs scores 31 points and the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 133-119

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) breaks to the basket through teammates and Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

By The Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jalen Suggs scored a career-high 31 points and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 24 on 6-for-10 shooting from 3-point range to help the Orlando Magic beat the Chicago Bulls 133-119 on Wednesday night.

Ayo Dosunmu led the Bulls with 21 points and Nikola Vucevic added 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Magic raced out to an early lead and led by 13 after the first quarter and by as many as 27 points on the way to their fourth straight win and 10th in their last 11 games. Orlando's defense struggled in stretches, but still forced 18 turnovers and recorded eight blocks and 10 steals.

Franz Wagner had 21 points and six assists to help the Magic.

Takeaways

Bulls: The Bulls welcomed Lonzo Ball back to the lineup after missing 15 games with a sprained wrist. Ball finished with six points in 15 minutes.

Magic: The Magic improved to 9-0 at the Kia Center. Seven of their nine wins at home have been by double figures. It is their longest home win streak to open the season since the 1998-99 season.

Key Moment

Chicago had cut the deficit to 10 points in the second quarter when Caldwell-Pope found Moritz Wagner cutting along the baseline for a layup with a foul. Caldwell-Pope capped the second quarter with back-to-back 3s and a steal in between to give the Magic a 19-point halftime lead.

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley reacts to his team as they play the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. Credit: AP/Kevin Kolczynski

Key Stat

The Magic entered the game ranked last in the league in 3-point percentage at 30.6%. They came out firing early making 6 of 11 3-pointers in the first quarter to build an early lead and finishing the game 15 for 39 (38.5%).

Up Next

The Chicago Bulls return home Friday to resume NBA Cup group play against the Boston Celtics. The Orlando Magic put their undefeated NBA Cup record on the line Friday at the Brooklyn Nets.

