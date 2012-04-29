Bulls' Rose tears ACL, done for season

Derrick Rose crumbled to the floor, clutching his left knee. His season is over and the Bulls' title hopes just might be finished, too.

Rose will miss the rest of the playoffs after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee late in host Chicago's 103-91 victory over Philadelphia in Saturday's playoff opener, casting a big cloud over a team eyeing a championship run.

He scored 23 points and was playing more like the league's 2010-11 MVP after missing 27 games because of injuries during the regular season, but his injury-plagued season came to an end as the Bulls were wrapping up an impressive victory.

Rose fell after he drove the lane with about 1:20 left and the Bulls leading by 12. He was going for a layup when he came to a jump-stop and seemed to change his mind as the 76ers' Spencer Hawes and Lavoy Allen rotated over, passing off to a teammate before an awkward landing.

Team medical personnel immediately rushed out and tended to Rose for several minutes as he was writhing in pain near the baseline before helping him to the locker room. Rose was taken to the hospital, and results of an MRI were not good.

Richard Hamilton had 19 points, Luol Deng 17 and Joakim Noah (12 points, 13 rebounds) had a double-double for Chicago, which went 18-9 with Rose during the regular season and had their projected starting five available for just 15 games.

Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau tried to remain optimistic about losing Rose.

"He's had a lot of injuries this year. It's been unfortunate," he said. "But we do have more than enough to win with. Whatever the circumstances are, we'll deal with it."

Magic 81, Pacers 77: Jason Richardson and Jameer Nelson scored 17 points apiece to help sixth-seeded Orlando, playing without Dwight Howard, win Game 1 in Indianapolis.

-- AP