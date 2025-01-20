Scoot Henderson scores 25 points, Trail Blazers beat Bulls 113-102 to end 5-game skid

PORTLAND, Ore. — Scoot Henderson had 25 points and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped five-game losing streak with a 113-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night.

Zach LaVine had 27 points for the Bulls. They have lost five straight.

Portland stretched its lead to 97-82 on Shaedon Sharpe's 3-pointer with 7:36 left. Patrick Williams' dunk got the Bulls within single digits at 110-102 with 1:26 left. Deni Avdija answered with a layup for Portland to end the threat.

Sharpe came off the bench for the Blazers after coach Chauncey Billups told him his defense needed to improve to return to a starting role. Sharpe finished with 23 points.

The Bulls led by as 15 points in the first half. Henderson made back-to-back 3-pointers that got the Blazers to 43-42.

Portland tied it at 45 on Jerami Grant's 3 and it was even at 53 going into the break.

Portland, playing the second of a back-to back, pulled ahead early in the second half, leading by as much as 65-57 on Avdija's 3-pointer. Ayo Dosunmu made a 3 for the Bulls that tied it at 75 but Chicago wasn't able to pull in front.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks to pass the ball around Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Portland, Ore. Credit: AP/Amanda Loman

Avdija finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds.

Takeaways

Bulls: Lonzo Ball (right thigh contusion/injury management), Jevon Carter (illness) and Chris Duarte (personal reasons) were unavailable for the Bulls.

Trail Blazers: Anfernee Simons did not play for the Blazers because of a right elbow strain. But both Avdija (right ankle) and Deandre Ayton (lower back) were available.

Key moment

Henderson pulled down a defensive rebound and sprinted downcourt under pressure before passing it off to Sharpe for the layup, giving the Blazers an 87-77 lead going into the final quarter.

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, front left, steals the ball from Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Portland, Ore. Credit: AP/Amanda Loman

Key stat

Portland ended up a disappointing 1-4 on its homestand.

Up next

The Bulls are at the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night. The Trail Blazers are at Miami on Tuesday night.