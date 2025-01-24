Stephen Curry scores 21 points in Warriors' 131-106 victory over the Bulls

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry had 21 points and seven assists, Quinten Post scored a career-high 20 points and the Golden State Warriors routed the Chicago Bulls 131-106 on Thursday night.

Gui Santos added 19 points with five 3-pointers and Andrew Wiggins had 17 points as the Warriors completed a back-to-back after squandering an 18-point lead in a 123-117 loss at Sacramento on Wednesday night.

Zach LaVine scored 24 points and Josh Giddey added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Chicago, which snapped a five-game skid at the Clippers on Monday.

Curry, playing back-to-back games for the first time since November before dealing with tendinitis in both knees, went 5 for 12 on 3-pointers.

Earlier in the day, was named for the All-Star Game on his home floor at Chase Center on Feb. 16 — his 11th and 10th time as a starter. That moved him past Paul Arizin for most All-Star selections in franchise history.

Takeaways

Bulls: G Coby White, who sat out a second consecutive game, was examined by a doctor and underwent imaging in Los Angeles that showed he has a bone bruise in his right ankle from planting on his foot Jan. 19 at Portland. Coach Billy Donovan expects White might miss a week or more.

Warriors: Draymond Green missed his third straight game with a strained left calf.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots against Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. Credit: AP/Jed Jacobsohn

Key moment

Wiggins and Post hit consecutive 3-pointers late in the third that turned a 10-point advantage into a 94-80 lead going into the final 12 minutes.

Key stat

The Warriors haven't been swept in their seven back-to-backs this season. They are 3-4 in the second game.

Up next

Chicago returns home to face the 76ers on Saturday night. The Warriors host LeBron James and the Lakers on Saturday.