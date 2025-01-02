SportsBasketball

Poole scores 30 as Wizards beat Bulls 125-107

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) goes up against Washington...

Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) goes up against Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Jess Rapfogel

By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Jordan Poole scored 30 points to continue his strongest stretch in a Washington uniform as the Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 125-107 on Wednesday night.

Poole — who joined Washington from Golden State prior to the 2023-24 season — made six 3-pointers and topped 25 points for a fifth straight game, the first such stretch of his career.

Rookie Alex Sarr added 11 points and 10 rebounds as one of seven players in double figures to help the last-place Wizards to their largest win of the season.

Zach LaVine scored 32 points for the Bulls after he sat out Monday's win in Charlotte with toe soreness. Coby White added 17 points, and Nikola Vucevic had 12 points and 13 rebounds for Chicago, which committed 20 turnovers and trailed throughout the final three quarters.

Takeaways

Bulls: They missed a crucial opportunity to pull within two games of .500 for just the second time since losing to Cleveland on Nov. 15. But after falling to 15-19, Chicago plays seven of its next eight at home.

Wizards: They're still last in the Eastern Conference at 6-25 but have been playing far more competitive basketball. That's particularly true at home, where Washington is 4-6 since the start of December.

Key moment

Washington effectively sealed the outcome with a 7-0 run early in the fourth to build a 20-point lead, their biggest of the night. Rookie Kyshawn George hit his lone 3-pointer of the night to open the spurt, then completed it with a steal and dunk that made it 104-84.

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) passes the ball as...

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams (44) passes the ball as Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, in Washington. Credit: AP/Jess Rapfogel

Key stat

The Bulls finished 29.8% (14 of 47) from 3-point range, well below their 37.2% average entering Wednesday.

Up Next

Wizards visit New Orleans on Friday and Bulls host New York on Saturday.

More NBA news

Pelicans players, coach grieve those killed in New Orleans attack as they play in Miami2m read
Rockets beat the Mavericks 110-99 to snap a 2-game skid1m read
Barnes scores 33, Quickley has 21 in return as Raptors beat Nets 130-113, snap 11-game slide1m read
Herro scores 32, Adebayo nears triple-double and Heat never trail in 119-108 win over Pelicans1m read
Pistons guard Jaden Ivey sustains leg injury in victory over the Magic

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

New Year's Sale

25¢ FOR 6 MONTHSUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME