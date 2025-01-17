SportsBasketball

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife are donating $15 million to California wildfires relief

By The Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie, are donating an initial $15 million in emergency funding for people affected by the deadly Los Angeles wildfires.

The Ballmer Group announced the donation Thursday on its website, saying it will go toward addressing immediate food and shelter needs in the community and supporting first responders.

“We love L.A. and are committed to supporting the communities affected by the devastating wildfires,” the couple said, adding the donation would help “particularly in the historic, racially diverse community of Altadena.”

The Ballmer Group also is behind FireAid, a concert to be held Jan. 30 at Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum, which is also owned by Ballmer.

“We understand there will be a long road to recovery for the LA region and remain committed to supporting the community,” the couple said.

Their donation covers four wildfire relief funds, two emergency shelters and emergency housing funds, two food and basic needs groups, two first responder groups, and nine groups that support basic needs for students and families.

