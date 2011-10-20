Carmelo Anthony prepares to go out on tour

Carmelo Anthony would prefer to be getting ready for an NBA season. But as the lockout continues, the Knicks star said Thursday that he is preparing to play in a four-continent all-star exhibition tour beginning later this month and is working on bringing an all-star game to the New York area around Thanksgiving.

Anthony, who was speaking at the Greenwich Village launch of his new shoe, the Jordan Melo M8, confirmed an ESPN report that he, teammate Amar'e Stoudemire and several other stars are finalizing plans for a two-week exhibition tour. The games would be played from Oct. 30 to Nov. 9 in Puerto Rico, London, Macau and Australia, according to ESPN.

Among the other players ESPN said are expected to participate are Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Paul, Chris Bosh, Rajon Rondo, Blake Griffin, Russell Westbrook, Carlos Boozer, Paul Pierce and Kevin Love, with Kevin Garnett and Kevin Durant possibilities.

"We've been talking, going back and forth, trying to figure this whole thing out," Anthony said. "We've been waiting, trying to see what the lockout's going to be. I think now guys just want to play ball . . . Right now, I think it's just getting a couple more guys to commit to it. Get the paperwork done. Once the paperwork's done and everybody signed on, I guess we'll be doing the world tour."

The locked-out players already have held several exhibition games, including ones in Philadelphia and Miami. Anthony wants to bring one to the New York area if the lockout isn't over by next month.

"I am working on a game here in New York City," he said. "Maybe by the end of next week, I'll have more details. This would be one of the biggest games. And it's New York. So I don't think we can hold that game in a 4,000-, 5,000-seat arena. Maybe we might have to go over to Jersey."

No NBA team would let the players stage this event at their arena, but the IZOD Center in East Rutherford doesn't have a team. Anthony said that could be the place for a game "either right before Thanksgiving or right after."