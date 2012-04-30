SportsBasketball

Caron Butler likely out for playoffs

Los Angeles Clippers' Caron Butler, center, works the ball around...

Los Angeles Clippers' Caron Butler, center, works the ball around Memphis Grizzlies' Rudy Gay, left, and Marc Gasol (33), of Spain, during the first half in Game 1. (April 29, 2012) Credit: AP

By The Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Los Angeles Clippers forward Caron Butler is likely out for the rest of the playoffs after breaking his left hand in Game 1 against Memphis.

The team said Monday that Butler is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks after getting hurt late in the third quarter of the Clippers' 99-98 win Sunday night.

He broke the fifth metacarpal in his left hand and an X-ray taken at the arena during the game confirmed the injury.

Butler scored 12 points in the game.

More NBA news

Didn't find what you were looking for?