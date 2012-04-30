Caron Butler likely out for playoffs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Los Angeles Clippers forward Caron Butler is likely out for the rest of the playoffs after breaking his left hand in Game 1 against Memphis.

The team said Monday that Butler is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks after getting hurt late in the third quarter of the Clippers' 99-98 win Sunday night.

He broke the fifth metacarpal in his left hand and an X-ray taken at the arena during the game confirmed the injury.

Butler scored 12 points in the game.