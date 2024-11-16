Donovan Mitchell scores 37, Cavaliers stay perfect and improve to 14-0 with 144-126 win over Bulls

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 37 points, Darius Garland had 29 and the Cleveland Cavaliers continued one of the best starts in league history, improving to 14-0 with a 144-126 win over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night in an NBA Cup game.

The Cavs are the sixth team to go 14-0 and first since the Golden State Warriors opened 24-0 in 2015-16.

Cleveland's 14-game winning streak is the longest in the club's 55-year existence. The Cavs won 13 in a row three times when LeBron James played for them.

Jarrett Allen added 24 points and Caris LeVert had 22 for the Cavs, who have been perfect under first-year coach Kenny Atkinson.

Coby White scored 29 and Nikola Vucevic had 25 for the Bulls, who were still within four points on Ayo Dosunmu's dunk with 2:55 left. However, LeVert and Mitchell dropped 3-pointers as the Cavs blitzed the Bulls 21-7 the rest of the way.

The Cavs played without starting forward Evan Mobley, who has been battling an illness the past few days.

Takeaways

Bulls: The league's fastest-paced team by most offensive metrics had too many rushed shots and poor possessions to pull off the win.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland (10) lays in the ball against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in Cleveland, Friday, Nov 15, 2024. Credit: AP/Phil Long

Cavaliers: At home. On the road. Short-handed. It doesn't matter. They're playing with energy and a connectivity that's only building their confidence and trust in Atkinson, who inherited a great situation and is only making it better.

Key moment

Sensing the need to take over, Mitchell opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and scored Cleveland's first nine points of the period. He had 18 in the last 12 minutes.

Key stat

Cleveland set a franchise record for points in a quarter with 49 in the first.

Up next

Cleveland hosts Houston on Sunday, the same day the Cavs welcome the Hornets.