Cavs guard Darius Garland to miss several weeks with broken jaw suffered in Boston, AP source says

CLEVELAND — Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland sustained a broken jaw when he collided with Boston's Kristaps Porzingis on Thursday night, a person familiar with the injury told The Associated Press on Friday.

Garland, who is averaging 20.7 points per game, is expected to miss several weeks, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not yet announced the injury.

The Athletic was first to report Garland's injury.

Garland ran into the 7-foot-2 Porzingis in the third quarter of Cleveland's 116-107 loss. Garland crumpled to the floor and left for the locker room in obvious pain while holding his face. He later returned and finished with 19 points in 36 minutes.

The 23-year-old Garland is in his fifth season with the Cavs and has developed into one of the NBA's best young guards.

Cleveland has had its fair share of injuries this season. Garland missed four games earlier this season with a neck issue, and the Cavs have been without forward Evan Mobley for four games with a knee injury.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives past Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, in Boston. Credit: AP/Steven Senne

The Cavs have dropped three straight games and are currently 13-12 and in the No. 9 spot in the Eastern Conference.