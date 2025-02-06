SportsBasketball

De'Andre Hunter traded by Atlanta to Cleveland for package of players and picks, AP source says

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) and San Antonio Spurs...

Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) and San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) vie for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Mike Stewart

By The Associated Press

Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland has agreed to acquire forward De'Andre Hunter from the Atlanta Hawks for two players and a package of draft compensation, a person with knowledge of the talks said Thursday.

The Cavaliers struck the deal in the final hours before the 3 p.m. Eastern trade deadline, sending Caris LeVert and Georges Niang to the Hawks along with future second-round picks and pick swaps, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal had not gotten league approval.

It was also possible that the trade could be expanded to accommodate other moves being pursued by the Hawks, the person said. It was not immediately clear if that happened.

Hunter was averaging 19 points per game this season for the Hawks. LeVert averaged 10.1 points and Niang averaged 8.6 points this season for the Cavs, both of them playing almost exclusively off the bench.

More NBA news

Wizards trade Jared Butler to 76ers, get 1st-round pick in 2026 in deal
De'Andre Hunter traded by Atlanta to Cleveland for package of players and picks, AP source says
Hornets get Jusuf Nurkic and 1st-round pick from Suns for Cody Martin and Vasa Micic, AP source says
Jimmy Butler is headed to the Golden State Warriors, Andrew Wiggins to Miami Heat, AP source says4m read
Celtics trade wing Jaden Springer to Rockets for conditional second-round pick

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME