Start of Cavaliers' home game against Jazz delayed 35 minutes by broken hoop

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Cavaliers’ game against the Utah Jazz was underway after a 35-minute delay while one of the basketball hoops and stanchion was replaced.

The scheduled 7:10 p.m. tip was pushed back Monday while Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse technicians attempted to level the rim that Utah warmed up on. When they were unable to do so, the decision was made to replace the entire apparatus.

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen entertained the sellout crowd during the break by attempting backward half-court shots with mascot Moondog. The fan favorite swished his third try.

Each NBA team is required to have at least one complete hoop and stanchion in storage on the main level of its arena.

