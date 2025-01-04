SportsBasketball

Evan Mobley scores 34 as Cavaliers beat short-handed Mavericks 134-122, run win streak to 9 games

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, center right, collides with Dallas...

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley, center right, collides with Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber, second from left, while driving to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Dallas. Mavericks' Dereck Lively II (2) and Klay Thompson (31) look on. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By The Associated Press

DALLAS — Evan Mobley had 34 points and 10 rebounds as the Cleveland Cavaliers ran their winning streak to nine games by beating the short-handed Dallas Mavericks 134-122 on Friday night.

The NBA-leading Cavs improved to 30-4, swept a four-game Western Conference road trip and are now 10-0 against the West. All nine wins in the streak have been by double digits.

The Mavericks played without both of their All-Star guards, Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. Irving missed the game because of illness while Doncic has been sidelined since suffering a calf strain during the Mavericks’ Christmas Day loss to Minnesota.

Caris LeVert scored 17 off the bench for Cleveland.

Quentin Grimes scored 26 points, 20 in the third period, to lead the Mavericks, who have lost four straight to match a season long losing streak. Jaden Hardy added 17 off the bench and Klay Thompson scored 16, all in the first half.

The Cavaliers used a 20-point run to go from a 21-17 deficit late in the first period to a 37-21 lead early in the second. Their largest lead was 27 points.

Takeaways

Cavaliers: Six players have averaged double figures in scoring this season. They had seven in this game.

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen dunks on the Dallas Mavericks...

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen dunks on the Dallas Mavericks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 3, 2025, in Dallas. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

Mavericks: The defending West champions went into Christmas Day 4 1/2 games behind first-place Oklahoma City and now trail by 9 1/2.

Key moment

Back-to-back 3s by Thompson pulled the Mavericks within 64-53 with 44 seconds left in the half. But the Cavaliers closed with five straight points, LeVert getting a friendly bounce on a left-corner 3 with four seconds left, to lead 69-53 at halftime.

Key stat

The Cavaliers outscored the Mavericks 18-0 in first-half turnover points and matched a season low with eight overall, two in the first half.

Up next

The Cavaliers will host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night. The Mavericks visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

More NBA news

LeBron James breaks Michael Jordan's record for 30-point games with his 563rd1m read
Monk scores 31 points in the Sacramento Kings 138-133 win over the Grizzlies1m read
LeBron James breaks Jordan's record for 30-point games in Lakers' 119-102 win over Hawks1m read
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard upgraded to questionable, could make season debut Saturday against Atlanta1m read
Victor Wembanyama after 100 games: Set to turn 21, his numbers are staggering1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME